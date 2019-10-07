Donald Trump faced renewed pressure over his dealings with Ukraine yesterday as it emerged a second whistleblower with first-hand knowledge of the allegations had come to light.

Problems mount for president as second whistleblower comes forward over Ukraine call

Donald Trump faced renewed pressure over his dealings with Ukraine yesterday as it emerged a second whistleblower with first-hand knowledge of the allegations had come to light.

News of the second whistleblower broke amid signs of increasing anxiety among Republican senators, as Democrats pressed ahead with impeachment proceedings.

The existence of the second whistleblower was announced by the legal team representing the original complainant who accused the US president of piling pressure on Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden, Mr Trump's Democratic rival.

"I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistle-blowers in connection to the underlying... disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General," Andrew Bakaj, of Compass Rose Legal Group, posted.

Last month a CIA whistleblower came forward raising concern about a call between Mr Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, the newly elected Ukrainian leader, in which the US president asked Mr Zelensky to investigate Mr Biden, a favourite for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Defended: Mr Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said there was nothing wrong with asking a foreign power to investigate a domestic political opponent. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Mr Trump has claimed that Hunter Biden profited in his business dealings in both Ukraine and China from his father's position, although there has been no evidence of any wrongdoing.

It has been alleged that Mr Trump leveraged $400m (€364m) in military aid in an attempt to secure Mr Zelensky's co-operation.

He has been dismissive of the allegations, venting his anger on Twitter.

"The first so-called second hand information 'Whistleblower' got my phone conversation almost completely wrong, so now word is they are going to the bench and another 'Whistleblower' is coming from the Deep State, also with second hand info," he wrote on Saturday. "Keep them coming!"

Mr Trump has maintained the allegations are little more than a political stunt by Democrats, and with Republicans controlling the Senate, he appears safe from being forced out of office.

But several leading Republicans have been critical of Mr Trump's dealings with Ukraine, including Mitt Romney, the party's presidential candidate in 2012, who described his attempt to enlist Ukraine - and China - to discredit Mr Biden as "brazen and unprecedented".

Susan Collins, Maine's Republican senator, said Mr Trump had made a "big mistake" in asking China to get involved in investigating Mr Biden.

Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump's personal attorney, defended Mr Trump in an interview on Fox News Channel's 'MediaBuzz' in which he argued that "there's nothing wrong with" the president asking foreign countries to investigate Mr Biden. "I mean, the fact is - the president of the United States has every right to ask countries to help us in a criminal investigation that should be undertaken," Mr Giuliani said.

Asked by host Howard Kurtz about the fact that Mr Biden is Mr Trump's political opponent, Mr Giuliani responded, "Well, I can't help that. Suppose the political opponent committed murder, what are we going to do?

"He's a political opponent, so you don't investigate him?"

