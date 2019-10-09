Melania Trump has announced construction of a tennis pavilion on the south grounds of the White House that she says will provide a "functional recreational area for all first families to enjoy".

Melania Trump has announced construction of a tennis pavilion on the south grounds of the White House that she says will provide a "functional recreational area for all first families to enjoy".

'Private donations' to cover cost of Trump's tennis pavilion at White House

The First Lady helped break ground on the project.

Few details about the project were announced, including its size, cost and timeline for completion.

Mrs Trump's office said private donations will cover the cost.

Photos she tweeted on Tuesday showed the first lady and President Donald Trump shaking hands with people on the existing tennis court.

President Barack Obama was an avid basketball player, and he turned that court into one suitable for basketball.

Mr Trump had been a regular spectator at the annual US Open tennis tournament held in his native New York, but he has not attended since taking office.

PA Media