Tuesday 3 April 2018

President Trump plans to use military to protect border with Mexico

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while hosting Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, and Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis for the Baltic Summit at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Independent.ie Newsdesk

President Donald Trump wants to use the military to secure the US-Mexico border until his promised wall is built.

Mr Trump said during a lunch with Baltic leaders that he has spoken with Defence Secretary Jim Mattis about the idea.

He said: "We're going to be doing things militarily until we can have a wall and proper security."

He called it a "big step".

Mr Trump begrudgingly signed a spending bill last month that provided far less money for the wall than he wanted.

He has been complaining that US borders are too porous and immigration laws are too weak.

