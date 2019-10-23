President sparks fury by saying impeachment process is 'a lynching'

Donald Trump faced a fierce backlash yesterday as Democrats and some Republicans condemned his tweet comparing the impeachment inquiry to a "lynching".

The US president used the phrase, linked with the murder of black people during the Jim Crow era, as he called the impeachment process invalid.

Democratic congressmen and civil rights lawyers urged him to delete the tweet, saying using the word in this context was a "gross misappropriation" and shameful given its racial connotations.

But there was support from some Republicans, with claims that the phrase was being used in a political context and was not intended as a comparison with past racist attacks.

Mr Trump, who has faced criticism on numerous occasions for racially insensitive language, triggered the new row yesterday in his latest attempt to discredit the impeachment inquiry which threatens his presidency. The inquiry is being pursued by Democrats, who hold a majority in the House of Representatives.

Mr Trump tweeted: "So some day, if a Democrat becomes president and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the president, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN!"

The tweet prompted swift condemnation. James Clyburn, a Democrat and the highest-ranking African-American in Congress, said: "That is one word no president ought to apply to himself. That is a word that we ought to be very, very careful about using."

Doug Jones, the Democratic senator for South Carolina, wrote: "No sir! No, Donald Trump: this is NOT a lynching, and shame on you for invoking such a horrific act that was used as a weapon to [terrorise] African Americans."

There was also criticism from Mr Trump's own party. Kevin McCarthy, the most senior Republican in the House who is usually a defender of the president, said: "I don't agree with that language. Pretty simple."

Tim Scott, the only black Republican senator, likened impeachment to a "political death-row trial" but said he "wouldn't use the word lynching".

However, Mr Trump also had defenders. Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator for South Carolina, said: "This is a lynching in every sense." He said the Democrats' behaviour amounted to "mob rule", which is "what lynching is all about".

Hogan Gidley, the White House deputy press spokesman, sought to disconnect the phrase from its historical context. "The president's not comparing what's happened to him with one of our darkest moments in American history. He's just not," he said.

Thousands of African-Americans were killed in lynchings between the late 1880s and 1960s, during a dark period of American history after slavery was abolished but when segregation was in practice.

In a separate development, a key figure in the scandal over Mr Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his rival Joe Biden appeared before the impeachment inquiry yesterday.

Bill Taylor, the charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Kiev, gave testimony behind closed doors before the congressional committees leading the investigation. Text messages previously released to the committees had showed how Mr Taylor raised concerns that US aid to Ukraine was being held back to secure assurances that would help Mr Trump politically.

The president has always denied there was a "quid pro quo" in the holding back of almost $400m (€359m) of US military assistance.

One Democratic congressman who witnessed the testimony, Andy Levin, said that yesterday was the "most disturbing day" he had experienced in Congress.

Mr Trump continues to unnerve many of his Republican allies by insisting on a personal and largely unco-ordinated response to his mounting challenges.

In earlier remarks that lasted more than an hour, he railed against what he called a "phoney investigation" of his dealings with Ukraine and blasted the "phony emoluments clause" of the constitution, which played a role in forcing him to scrap plans to host a global summit at his private golf club in Florida.

As cabinet secretaries looked on, Mr Trump called on Republicans to "get tougher" before making a stream of false allegations about several of his predecessors, from George Washington to Barack Obama.

