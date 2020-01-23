President retweets 'moron' slur against Ocasio-Cortez

Donald Trump has retweeted an attack on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling the New York Democrat "an embarrassing, barely literate moron" after she claimed that billionaires are a product of "modern-day slave wages".

She told an interviewer that billionaires do not make themselves, because they rely on low-wage workers to build their fortunes.

"No one ever makes a billion dollars. You take a billion dollars," Ms Ocasio-Cortez said.

"I'm not here to villainise and to say billionaires are inherently morally corrupt...It's to say that this system that we live in, life in capitalism always ends in billionaires."

