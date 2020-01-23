President retweets 'moron' slur against Ocasio-Cortez
Donald Trump has retweeted an attack on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling the New York Democrat "an embarrassing, barely literate moron" after she claimed that billionaires are a product of "modern-day slave wages".
She told an interviewer that billionaires do not make themselves, because they rely on low-wage workers to build their fortunes.
"No one ever makes a billion dollars. You take a billion dollars," Ms Ocasio-Cortez said.
"I'm not here to villainise and to say billionaires are inherently morally corrupt...It's to say that this system that we live in, life in capitalism always ends in billionaires."
Mr Trump later retweeted a post sharing an article based on the interview by Fox News host Mark Levin, known for his right-wing political beliefs.
It was one of a series of retweets by the US president sharing Mr Levin's views.
"AOC is such an embarrassing, barely literate moron", Mr Levin wrote, using the three-letter shorthand often used for Ms Ocasio-Cortez.
