President out of game as Twitch mutes his stream

Popular gaming streaming site Twitch has temporarily banned US President Donald Trump from its service for "hateful conduct", adding to a growing number of social media sanctions against the president's comments in the past several weeks.

Twitch, owned by Amazon and used primarily as a place for professionals and amateurs alike to stream video games while thousands watch them play, said Mr Trump was told when he joined the site last year that politicians must follow all its guidelines and that it does not make any exceptions for public figures or newsworthiness.

"Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trump's channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed," Twitch spokesperson Brielle Villablanca said.

The president's account, which has been used as a campaign tool, was suspended for two broadcasts.

One was of Mr Trump's June rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The other was a recently posted video of a campaign rally in 2016.

During that event, Mr Trump called some people entering the country from Mexico "rapists" and said they were "bringing crime".

In the Tulsa broadcast he said, "Hey, it's one o'clock in the morning and a very tough, I've used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a travelling salesman or whatever he may do."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump campaign director of communications Tim Murtaugh said in a statement people should sign up for campaign texts to hear from the president.

Reddit closed down a controversial subreddit supporting Mr Trump yesterday after years of complaints about language glorifying violence.

Chief executive Steve Huffman said:"All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith. We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity."

Mr Trump has in recent weeks also fallen foul of microblogging site Twitter, with five tweets receiving warning labels, and picture sharing app Snapchat last month said it would stop promoting his account.

Irish Independent