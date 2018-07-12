Donald Trump has arrived at Stansted Airport with his wife Melania for his first official visit to the UK since his election.

Pictured: Trump touches down in UK on first official visit as president

Air Force One touched down at 1.50pm on a private airfield close to the airport where three MV-22 Osprey helicopters - used to transport his staff and security team - and two VH-60N White Hawks were waiting.

The US president gave a brief wave to the crowd before descending the steps holding the hand of the First Lady, who wore a fitted beige dress and red belt.

They were met by International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, the Lord-Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst, chief operating officer of Stansted Airport Brad Miller as well as a regiment of RAF airmen.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport, Britain, July 12 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The couple spent a few moments greeting the welcoming committee before stepping into one of the White Hawks.

The president was delayed for almost an hour when the Nato summit in Brussels he had been attending overran because he demanded member states increase their contributions faster than originally planned.

Later, Mr and Mrs Trump will attend a black-tie dinner at Blenheim Place - the birthplace of Winston Churchill - in Oxfordshire, hosted by Theresa May.

They are scheduled to spend Thursday night at the US Ambassador's home Winfield House, which is in Regent's Park.

US President Trump and Melania Trump, Woody Johnson, United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom right) arrive at Stansted Airport, London, in Air Force One, for their first official visit to the UK. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 12, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Trump. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Press Association