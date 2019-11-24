'Perfect storm of screw-ups' resulted in Epstein's death

The death of Jeffrey Epstein in prison was the result of "a perfect storm of screw-ups", America's attorney general has said. William Barr claimed a "series" of mistakes contributed to the paedophile being given the opportunity to take his own life at the New York jail while he was awaiting trial.

The death of Jeffrey Epstein in prison was the result of "a perfect storm of screw-ups", America's attorney general has said. William Barr claimed a "series" of mistakes contributed to the paedophile being given the opportunity to take his own life at the New York jail while he was awaiting trial.

Barr said he had personally reviewed security CCTV footage that showed no one entered the area where Epstein was held on the night he died.

"I can understand people who immediately, whose minds went to sort of the worst-case scenario because it was a perfect storm of screw-ups," Barr said.

He added that his concerns were prompted by the numerous irregularities at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein was held on charges of sexually abusing girls.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In