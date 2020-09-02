'People in dark shadows control streets' - Trump voices conspiracy theory

On guard: Wisconsin National Guard members protect the Kenosha public safety building more than a week after Jacob Blake was shot by police. PHOTO: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

US President Donald Trump has claimed "people that are in the dark shadows" are "controlling the streets" and manipulating his Democratic opponent Joe Biden to sow chaos.

When Fox News host Laura Ingraham suggested the claim "sounds like conspiracy theory", Mr Trump doubled down, launching into a tale of a plane that allegedly flew from an unnamed city to Washington this weekend loaded with "thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear".

The strange exchange prompted head-scratching from Trump critics and produced few clear answers about what precisely the president was referring to. He declined to elaborate, saying the case was "under investigation".

"What does that mean?" Ms Ingraham asked. "That sounds like conspiracy theory. Dark shadows - what is that?"

"No, they're people that you haven't heard of," the president said. "They're people that are on the streets, people that are controlling the streets."

Mr Trump then described a plane "from a certain city this weekend, and on the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear". Ms Ingraham asked where the plane came from, but the president demurred.

But the allegations fit into Mr Trump's efforts after a week of deadly violence at protests in Wisconsin and Oregon to blame the unrest on Democrats and left-wing anarchists, ignoring the role of armed right-wing agitators in both places.

Debunked rumours of a plane filled with black-clad rabble-rousers setting out to harass right-leaning towns and suburbs have appeared on social media in the past.

Mr Trump yesterday said rioters who damaged buildings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, had committed acts of "domestic terror" as he visited the city to push his tough law-and-order message.

The US president said the city had been "ravaged by anti-police and anti-American riots" and accused "reckless far-Left politicians" of criticising police officers and pushing a "radical" ideology that risked the safety of the country's streets.

In Kenosha, he visited buildings destroyed by the protests which broke out after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, an African-American man, in the back seven times in an incident captured on camera.

The US president had been urged by local Democratic politicians, including the state's governor Tony Evers, not to come to the city, with some claiming his presence could raise tensions.

After touching down and leaving the airport, Mr Trump was met by around 100 people, some holding Black Lives Matter signs or ones that called him a "liar". Others waved "Trump 2020" slogans.

The US president provoked controversy the day before the trip when he refused to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who travelled from Illinois with a rifle to Kenosha last week and is accused of killing two protesters and injuring another.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has denied having a series of "mini strokes" amid reports Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby as he sought hospital treatment in November.

"It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favourite president, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Centre, having suffered a series of mini-strokes," Mr Trump said.

"Never happened to this candidate - fake news. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate!" he added, alluding to his frequent claims that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's mental acuity is somehow lacking.

Mr Trump's denial comes amid new scrutiny of his unannounced weekend trip to Walter Reed last November, during which the White House said the 74-year-old began "portions of his routine annual physical exam".

However, according to a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, West Wing staffers were told to put Mr Pence on standby "to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Mr Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetised."

On Monday, Joe Lockhart, former press secretary for Bill Clinton, floated the theory that the president was covering up a stroke. The White House denied Mr Lockhart's allegation, and Dr Sean Conley, a White House physician, said: "I can confirm that Mr Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported."

Irish Independent