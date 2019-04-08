Outgoing Secret Service chief insists he wasn't fired by Donald Trump

The outgoing director of the U.S. Secret Service Randolph "Tex" Alles said he was not fired, describing the shift as part of an "orderly transition in leadership" across the Department of Homeland Secretary.

The outgoing director of the U.S. Secret Service Randolph "Tex" Alles said he was not fired, describing the shift as part of an "orderly transition in leadership" across the Department of Homeland Secretary.

"No doubt you have seen media reports regarding my 'firing.'

"I assure you that this is not the case, and in fact was told weeks ago by the administration that transitions in leadership should be expected across the Department of Homeland Security," Alles said in a message to Secret Service agent on Monday.

"The president has directed an orderly transition in leadership for this agency and I intend to abide by that direction," Alles said.

More to follow

Reuters