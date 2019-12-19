A majority in US House of Representatives voted to impeach Mr Trump on the charge of abuse of power for enlisting a foreign ally to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

Night of drama: Trump becomes third president in US history to be impeached

Mr Trump has become the third president in US history to be impeached, and the only one in modern times to be running for reelection facing the political equivalent of an indictment, an indelible mark on a purposely disruptive presidency.

Democrats led the voting on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, and were expected to approve another, obstruction of Congress, in what many framed as their duty to protect the Constitution to uphold the nation's system of checks and balances.

The historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over the charges that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House was also voting on a charge that he then obstructed Congress in its investigation.

The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an indictment, now go to the Senate for trial.

If Mr Trump is acquitted by the Republican-led chamber, as expected, he would have to run for reelection carrying the enduring mark of impeachment on his purposely disruptive presidency.

Democrats led Wednesday night's voting, framed in what many said was their duty to protect the Constitution and uphold the nation's system of checks and balances. Republicans stood by their party's leader, who has frequently tested the bounds of civic norms. Trump called the whole affair a "witch hunt," a "hoax" and a "sham," and sometimes all three.

The vote on the first of the two articles - abuse of power - came in as 230 in favour and 197 against. The second vote was carried by 229 to 198.

Mr Trump's trial is expected to begin in January in the Senate, where a vote of two-thirds is necessary for conviction.

While Democrats have the majority in the House to impeach Mr Trump, Republicans control the Senate and few if any are expected to diverge from plans to acquit the president ahead of early election-year state primary voting.

