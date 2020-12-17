Neighbours take legal action to stop Trump living at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump’s neighbours in Florida are taking legal action to prevent him from moving permanently to his Mar-a-Lago beach residence after leaving office next month.

They sent a letter to town officials and the US Secret Service this week, urging them to inform the president that he would not be allowed to move to his hotel full time, so as to “avoid an embarrassing situation” when he is forced out at a later date.

They cite an agreement signed by Mr Trump in 1993, when he sought to turn what had been a private residence into a social club.

Club members who wished to stay at Mar-a-Lago could do so for no more than seven days at a time for three non-consecutive weeks.

Mr Trump bought the 118-room mansion, built in the 1920s, for $7 million in 1985. In 1995, he converted the home into a private club in a bid to generate revenue.

For years, residents have complained about traffic caused by the president’s trips to the club, of which he has made more than 30 since 2017. They have also claimed a flagpole is in violation of local height restrictions.

The letter, seen by The Washington Post, was penned by a lawyer for the DeMoss family, which made its fortune selling life insurance.

“There’s absolutely no legal theory under which he can use that property as both a residence and a club,” said Glenn Zeitz, a Palm Beach resident and attorney who is part of the local resistance to a post-presidency move by Mr Trump.

“Basically he’s playing a dead hand. He’s not going to intimidate or bluff people because we’re going to be there.”

Responding to the Post’s story, a spokesman for the Trump business organisation, who was not authorised to speak publicly about a legal issue, stated: “There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence.”

While the president continues to publicly fight the results of the election, which was won by Joe Biden, now the president-elect, privately he is reported to have made plans for a move to Florida.

Mr Trump changed his official residence last year from New York to Florida.

Melania Trump, President Trump's wife, has reportedly been touring schools in the area for their 14-year-old son, Barron.

