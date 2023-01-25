| 4°C Dublin

Close

breaking Meta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts

Donald Trump (Lynne Sladky/AP) Expand

Close

Donald Trump (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Donald Trump (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Donald Trump (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Eva Mathews

Meta Platforms Inc META.O said on Wednesday it will restore former U.S. President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

The social media company said in a blog post it has "put new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses."

Most Watched

Privacy