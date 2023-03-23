| 8.6°C Dublin

latest Messages between Donald Trump attorney and Stormy Daniels handed to Manhattan DA

  • Ms Daniels’ lawyer said messages show client disclosed confidential information to Trump’s attorney
  • Joe Tacopina has denied there is any conflict of interest in the case
Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump

Rachel Sharp

Communications between Donald Trump’s attorney and Stormy Daniels have been handed over to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office – as the office prepares to potentially indict the former president on criminal charges.

Ms Daniels’ attorney Clark Brewster told CNN that the records between the adult film star and Mr Trump’s personal attorney Joe Tacopina date back to when she was seeking legal representation in 2018.

