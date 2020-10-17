Melania Trump hits out at 'self-serving' former friend who 'wrote book of idle gossip'

MELANIA Trump has lashed out at "self-serving adults" for focusing on her falling out with a friend and adviser.

America's First Lady also criticised Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former friend and aide who wrote a tell-all book about their friendship, for her role in helping produce Donald Trump's inauguration and her work helping Ms Trump set up her office.

"We all know that more often than not, information that could be helpful to children is lost in the noise made by self-serving adults," the first lady said in a blog post.

"I have most recently found this to be the case as major news outlets eagerly covered salacious claims made by a former contractor who advised my office."

While it is relatively rare for first ladies to push back so strongly against negative coverage, Ms Trump has repeatedly spoken out about her critics.

Ms Wolkoff also released audio recordings in which the First Lady is heard complaining about having to decorate the White House for Christmas.

In other recordings, she downplays the conditions in which migrant children separated from their parents were housed in US detention centres at the Mexico border, and refers to Stormy Daniels as the "porn hooker".

Ms Daniels is the adult film actress who has said she slept with Mr Trump during his marriage to Melania Trump. He has denied the relationship.

Melania, who recently recovered from Covid-19, claims Ms Wolkoff "hardly knew me" and describes her former friend as "someone who clung to me after my husband won the presidency".

"This is a woman who secretly recorded our phone calls, releasing portions from me that were out of context, then wrote a book of idle gossip trying to distort my character," Ms Trump wrote.

She accused Ms Wolkoff of "dishonest behaviour," but offered no examples.

"These kinds of people only care about their personal agenda - not about helping others," Melania said.

Herald