Lawyer linked to former Trump aide jailed for 30 days for lying to Special Counsel

Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who once worked closely with Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, was also sentenced to two months of supervised release and said he was sorry for what he did.

He pleaded guilty on Feb. 20 as Mueller intensified his investigation into potential collusion between the president's campaign and Russia, and told prosecutors he lied to FBI agents about previous communications with Rick Gates, a Manafort protege who held a senior position in the Trump campaign.

"What I did was wrong. I apologize to this court, and I apologize to my wife," van der Zwaan said at the hearing.