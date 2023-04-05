| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Ivanka Trump visited dad Donald before his arrest in New York, report says

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump Expand

Close

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump

Rachel Sharp

Ivanka Trump paid her father Donald a visit two days before he surrendered to authorities to face criminal charges over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The former first daughter went to Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Page Six reported - three days after a grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump.

Most Watched

Privacy