Impeachment spectre shadows Trump to crucial Nato session

Mr Trump, who arrived in London late last night for two days of meetings, called the trip "one of the most important journeys that we make as president" and noted Democrats had long known about the meeting.

The president lashed out at Democrats again soon after arriving in London.

He said on Twitter that he had read the Republican report designed to counter the Democrats' impeachment case on his flight. The report called Mr Trump's hesitation to provide military aid to Ukraine "entirely prudent."

"Prior to landing I read the Republicans Report on the Impeachment Hoax. Great job! Radical Left has NO CASE. Read the Transcripts," Mr Trump wrote on Twitter. "Shouldn't even be allowed. Can we go to Supreme Court to stop?"

It was not immediately clear under what legal grounds Mr Trump was calling for the high court's involvement.

The president's trip comes amid ongoing quarrels over defence spending by Nato allies and widespread anxiety over US commitment to the alliance.

The president said his trip would be focused on "fighting for the American people." But in the more than two months that the impeachment inquiry has been under way, he has constantly drifted back to what he frames as the Democrats' unfair effort to overturn the results of his 2016 election.

The House Judiciary Committee is to hold a hearing tomorrow on the constitutional grounds for impeachment before Mr Trump wraps up at the Nato meeting.

Mr Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and presidential counsellor Kellyanne Conway all complained about the timing, with Mr Pompeo saying the hearings would "distract America's president from his important mission overseas".

Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised fellow Nato members and complained that too few nations are on track to meet the alliance goal of spending at least 2pc of GDP on defence by 2024.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently lamented that a lack of US leadership was causing the "brain death" of the alliance.

Mr Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton has said the president could move to leave Nato if he wins re-election.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who has warned that a second Trump term could mean the effective dissolution of the alliance, jokingly said yesterday that he'd "say a prayer" as the president heads to London.

"There's time for redemption," Mr Biden told reporters as he campaigned in Emmetsburg, Iowa. "But so far he's treated Nato like it's a protection racket."

Meanwhile, President Trump's campaign last night said it would no longer give accreditation to Bloomberg News reporters to cover campaign events because of coverage "biases" - an accusation that the news organisation rejects.

The decision comes a week after the news service's founder, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, announced he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

In response, Bloomberg News said it would cover but not investigate its boss, the former New York City mayor, and his Democratic rivals.

Irish Independent