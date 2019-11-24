Impeachment: 'I want a trial', claims Trump

After five long days of public hearings, US President Donald Trump has brushed off the impeachment inquiry as "total nonsense" and proceeded to criticise a number of the US diplomats who testified to Congress about his Ukraine pressure campaign.

In one breath, Trump said House Democrats looked like "fools" during the hearings. In another, he offered a window into his political strategy ahead of an expected House vote to impeach him. If that happens, the Senate would hold a trial on whether to oust him from office.

"I think we had a tremendous week with the hoax," Trump said at the White House. At the same time, he talked up debunked conspiracy theories that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, speaking just one day after a former White House adviser testified that the claim was a "fictional narrative" which played into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump also repeated claims that Obama administration officials spied on his campaign and underscored the need to keep Republicans unified against impeachment.

"I don't think I've ever seen support in the Republican Party like we do right now," he said.

