Just days after managing its way through a difficult visit from Pope Francis, the Government faces a fresh headache with the announcement that Donald Trump is on his way.

If Leo thought the Pope was tricky, just wait for Donald

The US president has talked a lot about Ireland in the past two years. On one hand he thinks we're a tax haven that needs to be shamed, while on the other the Emerald Isle is a lovely place to golf.

In normal times a press statement from the White House signalling the president's intention to visit would be met with excitement.

Historians would be desperately trying to find a tenuous family link to a rural town. Ministers would be arguing over who gets to share the stage. And Dublin City Council would be planning for a public event. Tens of thousands lined the streets when Barack Obama came in 2011. but the arrival of Trump will be like nothing we have seen before.

The genealogists can down tools because for better or worse Doonbeg is the reality TV star's village of choice. It is there on the west coast he bought "property" for a knock-down, recession price of €15m.

The Government will be flinching at the idea of the visit. It was actually Enda Kenny, safe in the knowledge that he was on the way out, who invited Trump to Ireland.

It was during his final visit to Washington in March 2017. His invitation caused some consternation among Cabinet ministers - but only one big name broke ranks.

Leo Varadkar, then minister for social protection, said he wouldn't invite a president linked to countless scandals.

"I'm not sure what purpose it would serve," he said at the time.

By the time Mr Varadkar travelled to the traditional St Patrick's Day festivities earlier this year, he had changed his tune. As Taoiseach, he said the invitation offered by his predecessor stood.

"He has invited me to his house and I think it is just normal hospitality that when someone invites you to their house and their country that you reciprocate the invitation," Mr Varadkar said.

And last night the Government issued a brief statement, saying: "The Taoiseach understands that President Trump will stop in Ireland for a brief visit on his way to or from the Armistice commemorations in Paris. It will be an opportunity to follow up on the issues discussed in the White House in March including migration, trade, climate change and human rights issues."

The White House said he was coming "to renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations".

Sources told the Irish Independent last night that Mr Trump is expecting "the full treatment" when he arrives.

He is likely to arrive into Dublin on Air Force One on November 12, which will be the first day in office for our new president.

In theory Mr Trump could be welcomed to Ireland by a reality TV star president. No doubt the development will now play a part in the presidential debate.

Mr Trump is likely to be given the red-carpet treatment by the Government, including a civic reception at Dublin Castle.

But the City Council won't be preparing a stage or big screens. Instead, they'll be meeting with An Garda Síochána to discuss how best to deal with the likely protests.

He will spend one day in the capital before inspecting his Trump International Hotel & Golf Links in Doonbeg.

The hospitality offered on those St Patrick's Day trips to the White House are about to come home to roost.

Irish Independent