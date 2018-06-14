'I won't settle this case!' - Trump blasts New York lawsuit and 'sleazy' Democrats

"The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump's comments follow reports New York's attorney general is suing Donald J. Trump Foundation, US President Donald Trump, and others, and is seeking to dissolve the foundation after what she called its "persistent illegal conduct" over more than a decade.

Schneiderman, the former state attorney general, resigned in May.

Barbara Underwood, the attorney general, said the foundation engaged in "extensive unlawful political coordination" with Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, conducted "repeated and willful self-dealing" to benefit his personal and business interests, and violated "basic legal obligations" for nonprofits.

The lawsuit was filed with the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.