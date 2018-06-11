'I think things can work out very nicely' - Donald Trump looks forward to historic summit with Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump has said he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un .

Mr Trump expressed optimism about Tuesday's meeting during a working lunch with Singapore's prime minister Lee Hsien Loong and aides to both leaders.

Mr Trump said: "We've got a very interesting meeting in particular tomorrow, and I think things can work out very nicely." He also told Mr Lee the decision to hold the summit in the island city-state of Singapore was "made very consciously" and offered thanks.

Mr Trump told Mr Lee that "we appreciate your hospitality and professionalism and your friendship". US president Donald Trump has said "we will all know soon" whether he can reach a deal with North Korea's Kim Jong Un to end its nuclear programme.

Tweeting hours before the leaders' historic face-to-face summit, Mr Trump said: "Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly....but in the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!" In another tweet, he added: "The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers. We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle launches have stoped, and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!"

While Trump was optimistic about prospects for the first-ever meeting of sitting U.S. and North Korean leaders, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo injected a note of caution, saying it remained to be seen if Kim was sincere about his willingness to denuclearise. Officials of the two sides held last-minute talks to lay the groundwork for the summit of the old foes, an event almost unthinkable just months ago, when they were exchanging insults and threats that raised fears of war.

Trump will hold a one-on-one meeting with Kim on the resort island of Sentosa, before they are joined by officials and have lunch together, the White House has said.

