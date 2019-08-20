News President Trump

Tuesday 20 August 2019

'I promise not to do this!' - Trump tweets doctored picture of Greenland

President Donald Trump made light of his own idea of buying Greenland (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

President Donald Trump has made light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.

Mr Trump joked on Twitter: "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"

The president acknowledged on Sunday that he was "strategically" interested in such a deal, but said it was not a priority of his administration.

He told reporters: "It's not number one on the burner."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and that Mr Trump's idea of buying it is "an absurd discussion".

