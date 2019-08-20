'I promise not to do this!' - Trump tweets doctored picture of Greenland
President Donald Trump has made light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.
Mr Trump joked on Twitter: "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"
The president acknowledged on Sunday that he was "strategically" interested in such a deal, but said it was not a priority of his administration.
He told reporters: "It's not number one on the burner."
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and that Mr Trump's idea of buying it is "an absurd discussion".
I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019
PA Media
