'I never called Meghan nasty,' says US president - but paper posts recording
Donald Trump has denied calling the Duchess of Sussex "nasty" on the eve of his state visit to Britain.
Prince Harry's wife, formerly Meghan Markle, has been a vocal critic of the president in the past and backed his political rival Hillary Clinton.
Before the 2016 election, Meghan, then starring in TV drama 'Suits', suggested she would leave the US if Mr Trump won.
In a recent interview with 'The Sun', Mr Trump claimed he was unaware of her comments and said: "I didn't know that. What can I say?
"I didn't know that she was nasty."
But yesterday, in a Twitter post, the president denied making the comment. He wrote: "I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty'. Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold!"
The newspaper has posted an audio recording of the president's interview including the "nasty" comment on its website. In the interview, when asked about Meghan saying she would leave America, Mr Trump said: "A lot of people are moving here [to the US]."
He also said the Californian former actress, who will not be present during his state visit, will make "a very good" American princess.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- Donald Trump brands Meghan Markle 'nasty' as her previous critical comments emerge
- Ring of steel to protect Trump for two days will cost €10m
- Kevin Doyle: 'Warm hand of friendship is needed despite the chill'
- 'Love is Love' - Harry and Meghan show their support for Pride
- Donald Trump backs Boris Johnson as next British Prime Minister
- John Downing: 'US presidents' Irish visits have not been all joy - we need to bear that in mind when 'The Donald' arrives'
- Niamh Horan: Why US President Donald Trump should experience a land of a thousand welcomes
- Taylor Swift takes aim at Donald Trump as she gathers support for pro-LGBT laws