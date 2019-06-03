Donald Trump has denied calling the Duchess of Sussex "nasty" on the eve of his state visit to Britain.

'I never called Meghan nasty,' says US president - but paper posts recording

Prince Harry's wife, formerly Meghan Markle, has been a vocal critic of the president in the past and backed his political rival Hillary Clinton.

Before the 2016 election, Meghan, then starring in TV drama 'Suits', suggested she would leave the US if Mr Trump won.

In a recent interview with 'The Sun', Mr Trump claimed he was unaware of her comments and said: "I didn't know that. What can I say?

"I didn't know that she was nasty."

But yesterday, in a Twitter post, the president denied making the comment. He wrote: "I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty'. Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold!"

The newspaper has posted an audio recording of the president's interview including the "nasty" comment on its website. In the interview, when asked about Meghan saying she would leave America, Mr Trump said: "A lot of people are moving here [to the US]."

He also said the Californian former actress, who will not be present during his state visit, will make "a very good" American princess.

