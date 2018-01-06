US President Donald Trump has described himself as a "very stable genius", following the publication of a highly critical book that questioned his ability to do the job, and mental fitness.

US President Donald Trump has described himself as a "very stable genius", following the publication of a highly critical book that questioned his ability to do the job, and mental fitness.

'I am a very stable genius' - Donald Trump rejects criticism of his mental capacity in controversial book

Michael Wolff's book 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' included depictions by top White House staff members that paint Mr Trump as uninformed, and at times an erratic and childish president.

The US President has threatened to sue, and has repeatedly criticised the book and its author on Twitter. But his latest intervention on Twitter will raise plenty of eyebrows. "Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," he said

"I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!" The book has become an instant bestseller. Dismissed by Trump as full of lies, it depicts a chaotic White House, a president who is ill-prepared to win the office in 2016, and Trump aides who scorn his abilities.

Earlier today, Mr Wolff saiid his revelations were likely to bring an end to Trump's time in the White House. Mr Wolff told BBC radio that his conclusion in the book -- that Trump is not fit to do the job -- was becoming a widespread view.

"I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect," Wolff said. "The story that I have told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can’t do his job," Wolff said.

"Suddenly everywhere people are going 'oh my God, it’s true, he has no clothes'. That's the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end ... this presidency."

Trump took to Twitter late on Friday to renew his attacks on Wolff, and on his former top aide Steve Bannon who was quoted in the book.

"Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book," Trump said. "He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!" Bannon, formerly Trump's chief strategist, is chairman of the so-called alt-right Breitbart News website

In his interview with the BBC, Wolff was asked if he believed that Bannon felt Trump was unfit to serve as president and would try to bring him down. "Yes," Wolff replied. He also hit back at claims that the book was untruthful. "This is what's called reporting. This is how you do it." he said. "You ask people, you get as close as you can to the event, you interview the people who were privy to the event, you interview other people who were privy to the event, you come to know the circumstance as well as anybody and then you report it."

