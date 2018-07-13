Huge baby blimp depicting US President Donald Trump is flying over London

A huge baby blimp depicting US president Donald Trump is set to be flown at Parliament Square - as protests against the presidential visit continue.

The six-metre high blow-up caricature depicting Mr Trump as a baby wearing a nappy and clutching a mobile phone was given the green light by the Greater London Authority to fly near Parliament.

The group that crowd-sourced the inflatable said, while Mr Trump will not see the blimp in person as his visit does not take in the historic Palace of Westminster, they hoped it would come to the Twitter-loving president's attention online.

In an interview with The Sun, Mr Trump referenced the inflatable as part of the reason he does not feel wanted in the capital, saying: "I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London."

Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Several anti-Trump protest groups are expected to meet at Portland Place on Friday as the president has a working lunch with Theresa May at her country residence Chequers.

Lucy D'Orsi, who is in charge of the policing operation for the visit, said she had seen discussion about police "restricting the right to protest", and added the force was aiming to strike a balance between that and public safety.

One group - Together Against Trump - wanted to use a double-decker bus as a platform for speeches but were refused.

"We made a decision that by allowing this vehicle into such a heavily congested space was unsafe, and would have posed an unnecessary risk to the large crowd that is expected," deputy assistant commissioner D'Orsi said.

She added: "Central London will be very busy and congested (on Friday) based on figures the organisers have shared with us, there will be a lot of people coming to protest, which is their right and this principle remains at the heart of our policing operation."

With Mr Trump set to travel to Scotland on Friday evening after meeting the Queen at Windsor Castle, a rally is planned for Glasgow's George Square.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip stand together with U.S. President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump at the entrance to Blenheim Palace, where they are attending a dinner with specially invited guests and business leaders, near Oxford, Britain, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Trump will be treated to a Guard of Honour when he arrives at the historic royal residence

