House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump over Ukraine

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi plans to announce a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump over Ukraine.

Democrats are demanding information about whether President Trump improperly pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Mr Biden and his son, partly by withholding foreign aid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump insists he did nothing wrong and said he will release an unredacted transcript of a call with Ukraine's leader on Wednesday.

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a resolution making clear Congress disapproves of the Trump administration's effort to block the release of a whistleblower complaint, House Democratic leaders said in a statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement on Tuesday that the resolution will also call for the need to protect the whistleblower, a member of the intelligence community who reportedly voiced concern over an alleged effort by President Donald Trump to enlist Ukraine to smear a U.S. political opponent.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden had previously called on Trump to fully comply with congressional investigations into his phone call with the Ukrainian president in which he allegedly pressured the leader to investigate Biden's son or risk being removed from office.

"If he continues to flout the law, Donald Trump will leave Congress, in my view, no choice but to initiate impeachment proceedings," Biden said in a brief statement in Delaware.

Trump confirmed on Tuesday he had withheld nearly $400m in US aid to Ukraine but denied accusations he did so to leverage Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to initiate an investigation that would damage Biden, his chief Democratic rival in the race for the November 2020 election.

Trump also said on Tuesday his administration would release "the complete, fully declassified and unredacted" transcript of his call.

Stung by criticism: Joe Biden has reacted angrily to Mr Trump’s accusations. Photo: Reuters/Kathryn Gamble

