Furious president taunts McConnell as Republican election infighting worsens

The Republican Party is plunging into open warfare over President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory – with President Donald Trump taunting Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell in a passive-aggressive email blast, House lawmakers egging on senators to contest the counting of electoral college votes next month and senior GOP senators rebuffing that effort as a pointless political exercise.

While the internal Republican Party conflict festers, White House officials are scrambling in private to rein in Mr Trump’s increasing embrace of conspiracy theorists as the defeated president and his most ardent allies continue to plot efforts to subvert the outcome of the November 3 election.

But it all appears to have hardened Mr Trump, who – having been out of sight for more than a week – is continuing to push baseless claims of election fraud, while those closest to him are unwilling to challenge him publicly and are instead only bolstering his efforts.

“As our election contest continues, I’ll make you a promise: We’re going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted,” vice-president Mike Pence said at an event in Florida. “We’re going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out. We’re going to win Georgia, we’re going to save America, and we’ll never stop fighting to make America great again. You watch.”

The most extraordinary attack has come from Mr Trump himself on the Senate majority leader, who congratulated Mr Biden as the president-elect last week and privately warned his ranks not to join the challenge to the electoral college tabulation in the new year.

Read More

In an email sent to GOP lawmakers on Monday from White House aide Molly Michael, Mr Trump circulated a compilation of polls in which he appeared to take credit for Mr McConnell’s political standing in Kentucky. The email had the subject line: “From POTUS,” and Ms Michael wrote: “At the President’s request, please see the attachment.”

The attachment was a single-page PDF of polling in Mr McConnell’s reelection bid against Democrat Amy McGrath, whom he handily dispatched in November.

It showed polling trend lines for Mr McConnell and Ms McGrath, with Mr McConnell’s numbers rising after a June 19 tweet from Mr Trump endorsing the majority leader and again after October 31, when the president recorded a campaign message for him.

At the top of the PDF, in red letters, were the words: “SADLY, MITCH FORGOT. HE WAS THE FIRST ONE OFF THE SHIP!”

Mr McConnell did not respond to a question about the email. But one of his top deputies dismissed the effort from House conservatives to challenge the votes in a joint session on January 6, which would require the assent from at least one senator to proceed. So far, no Senate Republican has publicly said they would be that senator, although several current and incoming GOP members have declined to rule it out.

“I don’t know that anyone is committed to doing it,” John Thune of South Dakota, the chamber’s second-most powerful Republican, said on Monday, referring to GOP senators. “But the thing they’ve got to remember is, it’s just not going anywhere. It’s going down like a shot dog and I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be.”