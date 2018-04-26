News President Trump

Thursday 26 April 2018

Former CIA chief confirmed as Donald Trump's second US secretary of state

Mike Pompeo (Alex Brandon/AP)
Mike Pompeo (Alex Brandon/AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The US Senate has voted 57-42 to confirm CIA director Mike Pompeo to be Donald Trump's second US secretary of state.

More to follow...

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News