Donald Trump has attacked “fake polls” and “fake news” after a number of recent polls showed his approval rate is hovering below the 50pc mark.

'Fake polls and fake news' - Trump responds to reports his approval rate is tumbling

“The Fake News refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is,” he wrote on Twitter on Christmas Eve.

“They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News. Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well - nobody is going to beat us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.” A poll released last week by CNN found that his approval rating had tumbled to just 35pc, from the 45pc he enjoyed in March shortly after taking office.

While a nonpartisan poll released by the Wall Street Journal found the president’s approval rating stood at 40pc. Polls from a number of other media outlets also how Democrats are gaining strength ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

However, in October a Fox News poll found that 83pc of Republican voters still approved of Mr Trump, compared to just 7pc of Democrats. President Trump is spending Christmas in his South Florida home and has been very active on Twitter over the past two days.

Yesterday, he questioned the impartiality of the deputy director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, who is planning to retire from the bureau in the months ahead after being buffeted by attacks over alleged anti-Trump bias in the agency. He wrote: "How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given 700,000 dollars (£520,000) for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?"

Mr McCabe spent hours behind closed doors on Capitol Hill this week being grilled by politicians on two separate committees as part of a new investigation of the FBI and its 2016 inquiry into Clinton's email practices when she was secretary of state.

His role supervising the email investigation has come under renewed scrutiny.

