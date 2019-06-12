Former White House communications director Hope Hicks has agreed to a closed-door interview with the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks has agreed to a closed-door interview with the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks to be quizzed by House of Representatives Judiciary Committee

The panel subpoenaed Ms Hicks last month as part of its investigation into obstruction of justice and special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

The interview will be held June 19 and a transcript will be released, according to an unnamed source.

It is a significant breakthrough for the committee, as President Donald Trump has broadly fought attempts at congressional oversight.

Ms Hicks, a longtime aide to President Trump, is mentioned throughout Mr Mueller's report.

READ MORE: Ex-Trump aide to 'co-operate' with probe

Press Association