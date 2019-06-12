News President Trump

Wednesday 12 June 2019

Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks to be quizzed by House of Representatives Judiciary Committee

Former White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks. Photo: Andrew Harnik
Newsdesk Independent.ie

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks has agreed to a closed-door interview with the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

The panel subpoenaed Ms Hicks last month as part of its investigation into obstruction of justice and special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

The interview will be held June 19 and a transcript will be released, according to an unnamed source.

It is a significant breakthrough for the committee, as President Donald Trump has broadly fought attempts at congressional oversight.

Ms Hicks, a longtime aide to President Trump, is mentioned throughout Mr Mueller's report.

Press Association

