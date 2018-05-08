US President Donald Trump has followed through on his campaign threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran.

Everything you need to know about the Iran nuclear deal as Trump announces exit

Trump made the announcement that he is pulling the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal in a White House address on Tuesday at 2pm (7pm Irish time).

"As we exit the Iran deal we will be working with our allies to find a real, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Iran nuclear threat," he said. Mr Trump spoke out against the arrangement as "a horrible, one-sided deal" based on a lie.

He said that if he allowed the deal to stand, there would soon be a nuclear arms race, and called Iran a "regime of great terror". He said that "no action taken by the regime has been more dangerous than its pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means of delivering them".

The move deals a profound blow to US allies and potentially deepens the president’s isolation on the world stage. The agreement, struck in 2015 by the United States, other world powers and Iran, lifted most US and international sanctions against the country. In return, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear programme making it impossible to produce a bomb, along with rigorous inspections.

Protesters rally in support of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in front of the White House (AP) Iranian state television said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal was "illegal, illegitimate and undermines international agreements". Trump said he was reimposing economic sanctions on Iran and pulling the United States out of an international agreement aimed at stopping Tehran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.

Mr Trump spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jinping about his decision on Tuesday. Mr Macron’s office said the two spoke about “peace and stability in the Mideast,” without elaborating.

Mr Macron vigorously supports the deal and tried to persuade Mr Trump to stay committed to it during a visit to Washington last month.

(PA Graphics) Hours before the announcement, European countries involved in the agreement met to underline their support for it. Senior officials from Britain, France and Germany met in Brussels with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi. Building up anticipation, Mr Trump announced on Twitter he would disclose his decision at 2pm (7pm UK time) at the White House. With uncharacteristic discipline, he kept the decision confined to a small group within his National Security Council.

An anti-US mural painted on the wall of the former US Embassy in Tehran (Vahid Salemi/AP) In Iran, many were deeply concerned about how Mr Trump’s decision could affect the already struggling economy. In Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani sought to calm nerves, smiling as he appeared at a petroleum expo. He did not name Mr Trump directly, but emphasised that Iran continued to seek “engagement with the world”. “It is possible that we will face some problems for two or three months, but we will pass through this,” Mr Rouhani said.

Here we look at the background to the controversial decision: What is the Iran nuclear deal? Iran agreed to rein in its nuclear programme in a 2015 deal struck with the US, UK, Russia, China, France and Germany.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Tehran agreed to significantly cut its stores of centrifuges, enriched uranium and heavy-water, all key components for nuclear weapons. Why did Iran agree to the deal? It had been hit with devastating economic sanctions by the United Nations, United States and the European Union that are estimated to have cost it tens of billions of pounds a year in lost oil export revenues. Billions in overseas assets had also been frozen.

Why is it under threat? The deal was the key foreign policy achievement of Barack Obama's presidency, making it an immediate target for successor Donald Trump. On the presidential campaign trail Mr Trump made his opposition clear and then continued to make threats about pulling out of the "worst" deal the US has "ever" signed up to because of its "disastrous flaws".

The next deadline in the US for waiving sanctions is May 12 but Mr Trump announced on Monday that he would reveal his decision today. What is Britain's position? The Government does admit the deal is not perfect as it fails to cover areas such as ballistic missiles and is time-limited, but insists it is the option with the "fewest disadvantages".

Germany, France and the United Nations all urged the US not to withdraw, with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson making a last-ditch attempt to preserve the deal during a trip to Washington on Monday. What happens now the United States has pulled out? Iran has warned the move effectively amounts to "killing the deal".

