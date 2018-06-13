'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office' - Trump claims North Korea no longer a nuclear threat

Independent.ie

US president Donald Trump has declared: "There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea," as he returned to Washington after his historic summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

