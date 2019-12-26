Evangelicals are urged to abandon their loyalty to 'profoundly immoral' Trump

'Christianity Today', the magazine founded by late evangelical minister Billy Graham, has renewed its scathing criticism of Donald Trump in a new editorial that condemns the US president's "obvious misuses of power" and "rampant immorality, greed and corruption".

The influential American magazine, which last week published a leader column calling for Mr Trump to be removed from office, asked Christians to examine their "unconditional loyalty" to him.

Responding to criticism, the publication's president, Timothy Dalrymple, warned "the perception of wholesale evangelical support for the administration" had "made toxic the reputation" of the church.

The editorial last week, written by editor-in-chief Mark Galli, backed the impeachment of the president and cited his "profoundly immoral" conduct in office. It was a rare political intervention from the magazine, which has a circulation of 130,000 and 4.3 million monthly online readers.

