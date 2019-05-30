US President Donald Trump plans to make a European stopover in Doonbeg, Co Clare because it’s “convenient”.

Doonbeg is 'convenient', says Trump as he drip feeds details of Ireland visit

The controversial politician is expected to play golf and meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during his first visit to Ireland as President.

It is not an official State visit meaning he will not be required to attend any formal events in Dublin.

"We're going to be staying at Doonbeg in Ireland because it's convenient and a great place.

"We'll be meeting with a lot of the Irish officials. It'll be an overnight stay and I look forward to that,” Mr Trump told RTÉ News.

He is definitely spending the night of June 5 in Ireland but could extend his stay by another night as he is not due back in Washington on June 7.

Mr Varadkar will meet with him at Shannon Airport as this is considered a ‘neutral’ venue.

The Irish government are understood to have been wary about the optics of having Mr Varadkar travel to Doonbeg, which is own by the President

When asked about what he will be discussing with the Taoiseach, Mr Trump replied: "A lot of different issues".

The President will be accompanied by First Lady Melania.

Prior to landing in Ireland, he will be honored with a State reception in the United Kingdom. This will include a banquet with Queen Elizabeth.

Mr Trump will also attend the D-Day commemorations in France during his European trip.

Online Editors