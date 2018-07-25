Donald Trump's 'Walk of Fame' star destroyed with pick axe

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been destroyed by a vandal reportedly wielding a pickaxe.

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been destroyed by a vandal reportedly wielding a pickaxe.

Local reports suggested a pickaxe had been used to obliterate the pink stone star, which had been restored following previous damaged in 2016.

US media reported that Los Angeles police were investigating after the perpetrator, who was said to have concealed the pickaxe in a guitar case, escaped.

Chunks of the marker and dusty residue were seen strewn along the pavement as police officers stood guard. Very little of the five-pointed star remained intact.

President Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame was destroyed again this morning, after police say a man used a pick axe to deface his dedicated chunk of Hollywood Blvd. sidewalk. The suspect turned himself in to Beverly Hills Police. @nbcla https://t.co/HiVTm4yOtV pic.twitter.com/4X1yNFQ6sV — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

The vandalism was carried out during the small hours of Wednesday, reports suggested.

The terrazzo and brass star was first installed at 6801 Hollywood Blvd, near the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars are held, in 2007.

It was laid to mark Mr Trump’s lengthy stint hosting The Apprentice.

During its previous destruction, a man claimed to be trying to mine the star to then auction it in support of women who had accused Mr Trump of sexual misconduct.

Prior to that an artist built a small wall around it in protest against Mr Trump’s plan to build a border wall between the US and Mexico.

It has been defaced a number of times.

The star is one of more than 2,600 placed along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.

Independent News Service