Donald Trump visits two US cities where mass shootings killed 31 people
The US President was met with protests in both cities
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has concluded visits to cities still mourning mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.
He was greeted by protesters in both El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
The president and first lady Melania Trump flew to El Paso on Wednesday afternoon after visiting the Dayton hospital where many of the victims of Sunday's attack in that city were treated.
For most of the day, the president was kept out of view of the reporters travelling with him.
At least 200 protesters gathered outside Dayton's Miami Valley Hospital, blaming Trump's incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions in the country and demanding action on gun control.
In El Paso, Trump's motorcade passed protesters holding "Racist Go Home" signs.
Earlier in the day, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said was not aware of any "red flags" in the suspected El Paso gunman's past.
Mr Abbott also made no mention of taking major gun-control measures in Texas, where three mass shootings since 2017 have killed more than 50 people.
The Republican said racism needs to be confronted and a crackdown initiated on internet sites used by violent extremists after the weekend attack that left 22 people dead in the mostly Latino border city.
