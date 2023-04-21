Former US president Donald Trump will be visiting his luxury hotel and golf resort at Doonbeg in Co Clare early next month, Independent.ie can confirm this evening.

Joe Russell, Managing Director of the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel, said the former president and owner of the luxury resort is expected to arrive at Shannon Airport on his private Trump jet on the evening of May 3.

He will then spend two nights at the hotel before heading to Scotland where it’s understood he will visit the ancestral home of his Scottish-born mother Mary Anne McLeod Trump who was born on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides in 1912 before emigrating to the US.

The news comes just a week after US President Joe Biden was given a hero’s welcome in his ancestral town of Ballina, Co Mayo where thousands of well-wishers lined the streets to welcome him ‘home’ during his high-profile four-day visit here last week.

It also comes after Mr Trump slammed President Biden for his State visit here, claiming the president was visiting at a time when “the world is exploding.”

“He's now in Ireland, he's not going to have a news conference, when the world is exploding,” Mr Trump said last week.

Mr Russell said Mr Trump’s visit has “been mooted for the past few days” and he received confirmation of the visit within the past 48 hours.

While the itinerary of his visit has yet to be finalised, he said Mr Trump will be “onsite” at the resort on May 3 and 4.

The purpose of his visit, he said, is to “see his property.”

He added that the American security personnel that normally accompanies a former president will also be staying at the hotel.

As for the timing of the visit on the heels of Mr Biden’s visit, he said:

"He hasn’t been here since 2019. He’s been very good to this area and we’re looking forward to seeing him. He’s very well received here.”