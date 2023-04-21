| 9.2°C Dublin

Donald Trump to visit his Doonbeg resort for two-night stay, hotel confirms

Former US President Donald Trump will be visiting Ireland. Photo: Reuters

Allison Bray

Former US president Donald Trump will be visiting his luxury hotel and golf resort at Doonbeg in Co Clare early next month, Independent.ie can confirm this evening.

Joe Russell, Managing Director of the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel, said the former president and owner of the luxury resort is expected to arrive at Shannon Airport on his private Trump jet on the evening of May 3.

