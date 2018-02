Donald Trump to stand again for U.S. President in 2020 - and chooses campaign manager

Independent.ie

Donald Trump is going to stand again for president in 2020 and has chosen his campaign manager, U.S. media reports.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/president-trump/donald-trump-to-stand-again-for-us-president-in-2020-and-chooses-campaign-manager-36650019.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36647147.ece/4c47b/AUTOCROP/h342/17%20NEWS%202018-02%203281.jpg