Donald Trump to invite Vladimir Putin to Washington later this year

US President Donald Trump has asked his national security adviser to invite Vladimir Putin to Washington in the autumn.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said John Bolton would be making the invitation following Mr Trump's meeting with the Russian president earlier this week in Finland.

Ms Sanders said "those discussions are already under way" for an autumn meeting between the two presidents.

It presumably would take place at the White House but Ms Sanders did not say where the pair would meet.

In a tweet about Mr Putin earlier on Thursday, Mr Trump said, "I look forward to our second meeting."

