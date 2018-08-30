Donald Trump 'thinking of withdrawing US from World Trade Organisation'

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday that he would consider withdrawing from the World Trade Organization if "they don't shape up," in a continuation of his criticism of the institution.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday that he would consider withdrawing from the World Trade Organization if "they don't shape up," in a continuation of his criticism of the institution.

Such a move could undermine one of the foundations of the modern global trading system, which the United States was instrumental in creating.

"If they don't shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO," Trump said.

Trump has complained the United States is treated unfairly in global trade and has blamed the WTO for allowing that to happen. He has also warned he could take action against the global body, although he has not specified what form that could take.

Online Editors