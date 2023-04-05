| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Donald Trump speech: Five times he said something untrue in his post-indictment address

Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York Photo: Reuters/Ricardo Arduengo Expand

Close

Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York Photo: Reuters/Ricardo Arduengo

Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York Photo: Reuters/Ricardo Arduengo

Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York Photo: Reuters/Ricardo Arduengo

John Bowden

Donald Trump went on a wild, fact-free tirade against his political foes on Tuesday in an expected response to the long-awaited criminal indictment that finally was released by prosecutors in Manhattan earlier in the day.

In one of the president’s typical rambling addresses, he swiped at any rival he could think of while decrying the Democrats as well as federal and state authorities around the nation as his mortal foes.

Most Watched

Privacy