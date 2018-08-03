US President Donald Trump says reports stating he was 15 minutes late to meet the Queen of England was "fake fake disgusting news", adding that it was the queen who made him wait.

US President Donald Trump says reports stating he was 15 minutes late to meet the Queen of England was "fake fake disgusting news", adding that it was the queen who made him wait.

Donald Trump says reports he was late meeting the queen is 'fake fake disgusting news'

He also dismissed claims that he overstayed his welcome during the royal encounter at Windsor Castle last month.

The Queen waiting for Mr Trump to arrive (Ben Stansall/PA) Britain's Queen Elizabeth waits for U.S. President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump to arrive for tea at Windsor Castle Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump are met by Britain's Queen Elizabeth as they arrive for tea at Windsor Castle: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

The comments came as Mr Trump renewed his campaign against the media at a Pennsylvania rally, during which he denounced the press for underselling his accomplishments and doubting his political rise.

"I was asked to have tea with the Queen, who is incredible by the way. Incredible," Mr Trump told the crowd.

"I was about 15 minutes early and I'm waiting with my wife and that's fine. Hey, it's the Queen, right? We can wait. But I'm a little early.

"And then here's the rest of the story. So they said I was late when I was actually early, number one. Number two, I guess the meeting was scheduled for 15 minutes and it lasted for almost an hour. The president overstayed!

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump met with the Queen on Thursday (Chris Jackson/PA) US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump are met by Britain's Queen Elizabeth as they arrive for tea at Windsor Castle REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump are met by Britain's Queen Elizabeth as they arrive for tea at Windsor Castle: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

"So I was late and I overstayed. And honestly folks, it was such a beautiful, beautiful visit an afternoon but they can make anything bad because they are the fake, fake disgusting news."

The president said he then went to have tea with the Queen.

"And I didn't know this - it was supposed to last 15 minutes but it lasted like an hour. Because we got along. And she liked our first lady and our first lady liked her.

"But we got along fantastically well. But the time went by - you know, sometimes you get along and the time goes by.

"So here was the story by the fake news: The president was 15 minutes late for the Queen. Wrong.

The president was speaking in Pennsylvania, a state he took from the Democrats in 2016 and that is home to a Senate seat he is trying to place in the Republicans' column this autumn.

President Donald Trump during a political rally, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) President Donald Trump pauses during a rally, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) President Donald Trump is cheered as he arrives for a rally, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) President Donald Trump arrives for a rally, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) President Donald Trump waves to the cheering crowd as he arrives for a political rally, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

But the race between Republican Lou Barletta and two-term incumbent Democrat Bob Casey took a back seat to Mr Trump's invective against the media, which came amid a backdrop of antagonism to journalists from the White House and hostility from the thousands packed into a loud, overheated Wilkes-Barre arena.

"What ever happened to the free press? What ever happened to honest reporting?" Mr Trump asked, pointing to the media at the back of the hall. "They don't report it. They only make up stories."

He also tore into the media for diminishing what he accomplished at his Singapore summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un; he complained about the tough questioning he received in Helsinki when he met Russia's Vladimir Putin last month; and he began his rally speech with a 10-minute remembrance of his 2016 election night victory, bemoaning that Pennsylvania was not the state to clinch the White House for him only because "the fake news refused to call it".

"They were suffering that night, they were suffering," he said of the election-night pundits. He then promised that the Keystone State would deliver his margin of victory "next time".

"Only negative stories from the fakers back there," the president said.

With each denunciation, the crowd jeered and screamed at the press in the holding pen.

The inflammatory performance came hours after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to distance herself from Mr Trump's previous assertions that the media is the "enemy" of the American people.

Pressed during a White House briefing on the issue, she said the president "has made his position known".

In a heated exchange with reporters, she recited a litany of complaints against the press and blamed the media for inflaming tensions.

"As far as I know, I'm the first press secretary in the history of the United States that's required Secret Service protection," she said, accusing the media of continuing "to ratchet up the verbal assault against the president and everyone in this administration".

Although Mr Barletta's bid was an undercard to Mr Trump's main event, the president did bless the congressman's bid.

Mr Trump, who has accelerated his campaign schedule in recent weeks to help the Republicans he favours in primaries and November's mid-terms, was the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

"For years and years, they said Republicans should win the state of Pennsylvania," he said. "It always got away. But we won the state of Pennsylvania."

He and Mr Barletta, who is trailing by double digits in the polls, share hardline immigration views, and the president mocked Mr Casey with his own derogatory nickname, Sleeping Bob.

But his focus was on defending his own accomplishments and beliefs. He pushed for tougher borders, defended his kid-glove approach to Mr Kim and Mr Putin, criticised the Democratic leadership of Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, and raved about the booming economy, claiming his blue-collar supporters in states like Pennsylvania are the biggest beneficiaries.

Read more here: Donald Trump meets Britain's Queen Elizabeth as tens of thousands protest his visit

Queen to host Trump with tea at Windsor Castle

Online Editors