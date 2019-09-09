US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has issued a fresh denial that he was involved in the decision for Vice-President Mike Pence to stay at his hotel in Doonbeg Co Clare last week.

Donald Trump says he had 'nothing to do' with Mike Pence's controversial stay at Doonbeg

It comes as Mr Trump is under pressure over the spending of US taxpayers’ money at hotels and resorts owned by his family.

I had nothing to do with the decision of our great @VP Mike Pence to stay overnight at one of the Trump owned resorts in Doonbeg, Ireland. Mike’s family has lived in Doonbeg for many years, and he thought that during his very busy European visit, he would stop and see his family! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Mr Pence’s last week indicated that Mr Pence stayed at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg at the president’s suggestion.

Mr Trump was quick to reject this saying: “I had no involvement other than it’s a great place.”

Some of Mr Trump’s opponents in the US House of Representatives have begun a probe into the decision to use the resort in Doonbeg for Mr Pence’s visit.

Mr Trump this afternoon took to Twitter to issue his latest denial on the issue.

He wrote: “I had nothing to do with the decision of our great [vice-president] Mike Pence to stay overnight at one of the Trump-owned resorts in Doonbeg, Ireland.

“Mike’s family has lived in Doonbeg for many years, and he thought that during his very busy European visit, he would stop and see his family!”

Last week, Mr Pence’s chief of staff was asked if mr Trump had suggested the location.

He told reporters: "I think that it was a suggestion."

“It's like when we went through the trip it's like, `Well, he's going to Doonbeg because that is where his family is from, it’s like `oh, you should stay at my place'," Short said. "It wasn’t like a `you must.' It wasn't like a `you have to.'"

Later Mr Pence’s team put out a statement to say: "at no time did the President direct our office to stay at his Doonbeg resort and any reporting to the contrary is false."

It also noted that the Pence family stayed at the property during a visit to Ireland in 2013, before Trump owned it.

Reuters