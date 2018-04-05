Donald Trump says he did not know about $130,000 payment his lawyer made to adult film actress

Independent.ie

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not know about a $130,000 payment made by his lawyer to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/president-trump/donald-trump-says-he-did-not-know-about-130000-payment-his-lawyer-made-to-adult-film-actress-36779291.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36773063.ece/f59fc/AUTOCROP/h342/USA%20Trump%200403%20Read-Only.JPG