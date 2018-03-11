Donald Trump reveals 2020 presidential election campaign slogan

Donald Trump has revealed his campaign slogan for the 2020 presidential election will be “Keep America Great”.

The US President told a rally in Pennsylvania he could not use his 2016 motto “Make America Great Again” because he had “already done that”.

Mr Trump announced his intention seek a second term in office last month, hiring his 2016 digital media director, Brad Parscale, as campaign manager. “We are doing things that are amazing – Make America Great Again, right?” he told supporters.

“So you know what the new slogan is going to be, we can’t say ‘Make America Great Again’, because I already did that. “So our new slogan, this is on the assumption it happens, you can never be 100 per cent sure, is going to be, ‘Keep America Great’ – exclamation point.”

Mr Trump used the rally, held for Republican Pennsylvania special election candidate Rick Saccone, to hit back at critics of his decision to impose tariffs on steel imports. Staged just outside Pittsburgh in the heart of America’s steel industry, the President told the crowd: “Your steel is coming back”.

US import duties of 25 per cent on steel will come into effect in less than a fortnight, a move Mr Trump has claimed will be a huge boost to the state’s economy. “All I do is good stuff, the economy is the best it has ever been,” he said. “Your coal is coming back, your steel is coming back.

“Those plants are going to be opening and what we have done with the 25 per cent tariffs for those guys who come in and dump their steel all over the place, and by the way, it’s not good steel.

“But, your steel is coming back, it’s all coming back.”

Critics have expressed concern Mr Trump’s measures could lead to retaliatory sanctions placed on American steel exports, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for an EU exemption from tariffs. Workers’ groups have warned thousands of US manufacturing jobs could be lost as a result of the plans.

