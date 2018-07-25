Donald Trump recorded discussing paying for Playboy model’s story

Donald Trump was recorded by his former personal lawyer discussing buying the rights to a Playboy model’s story about an affair she claims she had with the president and at one point can be heard saying “pay with cash”.

The audio, which was secretly recorded in 2016, was provided to CNN by Lanny Davis, who represents Mr Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen and was broadcast on Tuesday evening.

The conversation between Mr Trump and Mr Cohen came weeks after the National Enquirer’s parent company reached a $150,000 (€128,490) deal to pay former Playboy model Karen McDougal for her story of a 2006 affair, which it never published, a tabloid practice known as catch and kill.

Mr Trump denies the affair ever happened.

Truth is once again on @MichaelCohen212 side. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump used the word cash, despite @RudyGiuliani falsely accusing Mr. Cohen. Just as Richard Nixon learned, tapes don’t lie! — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) July 25, 2018

Mr Cohen can be heard on the tape saying that he needed to start a company “for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David” – a possible reference to David Pecker, Mr Trump’s friend and president of the National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc.

When Mr Cohen begins to discuss financing, Mr Trump interrupts him and asks: “What financing?”

“We’ll have to pay,” Mr Cohen responded.

The audio is muffled, but can be heard saying to “pay with cash” and Mr Cohen immediately says: “No, no.” Mr Trump can be heard after saying: “Cheque.”

What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped - can this be so? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Mr Trump vented on Twitter about the release of the surreptitious tape.

“What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad!” he said. “Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things?”

Last week, Mr Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said the recording would prove that “the president said it has to be done correctly and it has to be done by cheque”.

Mr Giuliani provided a transcript to CNN that Mr Trump told Mr Cohen: “Don’t pay with cash … cheque.”

“The transcript that we provided CNN accurately reflects the taped conversation,” Mr Giuliani told The Associated Press.

“Listen to the tape. Donald Trump is not shocked money is being paid about someone named Karen McDougal,” Mr Davis said during an interview with CNN.

Mr Davis said his client — who is under investigation by federal officials in New York — “has been disparaged and insulted and called all kinds of things”.

“He’s got truth on his side and he’ll continue to tell the truth,” Mr Davis said.

American Media Inc’s payment effectively silenced Ms McDougal through the election, though days beforehand news of the deal emerged in The Wall Street Journal.

At the time, a spokeswoman for Mr Trump said his campaign had “no knowledge of any of this”.

