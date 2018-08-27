US President Donald Trump has said he respects John McCain's "service to our country" and has signed a proclamation to fly the US flag at half-staff until the senator's burial.

Donald Trump orders White House flags to be flown at half-mast again to honour John McCain

The flag at the top of the White House flew at half-staff over the weekend but was raised on Monday and then lowered again amid criticism.

Mr Trump and Mr McCain have feuded for years. Mr Trump tweeted about Mr McCain after his death on Saturday but has passed up several chances to comment publicly on the Arizona senator.

Mr Trump said in a written statement on Monday that he has asked vice president Mike Pence to speak at a ceremony honouring Mr McCain at the capitol on Friday.

The president also says he has agreed to the McCain family's request for military transportation of Mr McCain's remains from Arizona to Washington.

Mr McCain served in the chamber for six terms, most recently as chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

Mr McCain was a frequent critic of Mr Trump on everything from his leadership style to his Russia policy. Mr Trump questioned the decorated Navy pilot's Vietnam heroism and was angered by Mr McCain's vote to kill the president's "Obamacare" repeal.

Mr McCain died on Saturday at 81 after a 13-month struggle with brain cancer. Mr Trump tweeted condolences to Mr McCain's family but made no reference to the Arizona senator.

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP

US Flag Code states that flags be lowered "on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress".

After Democrat Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts died in 2009, then-president Barack Obama ordered flags at the White House flown at half-staff for five days.

Press Association