Donald Trump 'needs to be humiliated', Robert De Niro claims

Robert De Niro has said he would like see a bag of faeces thrown in Donald Trump's face.

The Oscar-winning actor, 76, said the public needed to see the US President "humiliated".

The Irishman star and long-standing Trump critic made the remarks during an appearance on documentary maker Michael Moore's podcast.

De Niro said: "I'd like to see a bag of shit right in his face. Hit him right in the face like that and let the picture go all over the world.

Robert De Niro took aim at Donald Trump (Ian West/PA)

"That would be the most humiliating thing because he needs to be humiliated. He needs to be confronted and humiliated by whoever his opponent is - his political opponent.

"They don't need to do it in an obvious physical way but they have to have the formidability to confront him and put him in his place.

"The people have to see him humiliated."

The actor said that whoever won the race to become the Democratic Party's presidential candidate would have to confront Trump.

De Niro suggested Republican Party politicians had "made a deal with the devil" by working with him.

He added: "What's the rationale? You are a public servant and you have gone and you have compromised yourself.

"You have sold yourself, you have prostituted yourself to be with this fool that taints everybody."

He added: "Nobody is going to forget. Years down the line, the press will not forget what these people have done to enable this terrible situation."

The Hollywood star has previously criticised Trump as a "dirty player".

During a speech at the Tony awards in New York last year, he received a standing ovation after declaring: "I'm gonna say one thing. F*** Trump."

