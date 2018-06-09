Donald Trump leaves G7 meeting early claiming US are 'piggy bank that everyone is robbing'
US president Donald Trump has defended his actions to address trade imbalances and repeated his call for Russia to rejoin the G7.
Leaving the gathering in Canada early, Mr Trump defended his tough talk on trade, telling reporters: "We are like the piggy bank that everyone is robbing."
He added that he would like to see the group expanded back to the G8, with Russia re-admitted - something opposed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
"I think it would be an asset to have Russia back in," Mr Trump said.
Mr Trump Trump also described an upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore as a "mission of peace."
"This is unknown territory in the truest sense. But I feel really confident," Trump told reporters. "It's never been done, It's never been tested. So we are going in with a really positive spirit."
Press Association